Zakes Mda: Toni Morrison's writing gave me permission to explore who I am

Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, died following a brief illness. She was 88.

JOHANNESBURG - Authors from around the world, including South Africa, have shared how the late Toni Morrison's work has impacted them over the years.

702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to the veteran author and playwright Professor Zakes Mda, who shared his thoughts.

"Her writing was important to me because it gave me permission to explore who I am. In other words, to move away from what you call social realism and go into the depth of the magical and methodological world and discuss modern society using the tools of methodology."

