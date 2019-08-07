View all in Latest
Zakes Mda: Toni Morrison's writing gave me permission to explore who I am

Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, died following a brief illness. She was 88.

US author Toni Morrison attends on September 21, 2012 a reception sponsored by the US ambassador at his residence in Paris, as part of the 10th America Festival. Picture: AFP
US author Toni Morrison attends on September 21, 2012 a reception sponsored by the US ambassador at his residence in Paris, as part of the 10th America Festival. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authors from around the world, including South Africa, have shared how the late Toni Morrison's work has impacted them over the years.

Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Tuesday. She was 88.

702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to the veteran author and playwright Professor Zakes Mda, who shared his thoughts.

"Her writing was important to me because it gave me permission to explore who I am. In other words, to move away from what you call social realism and go into the depth of the magical and methodological world and discuss modern society using the tools of methodology."

Listen to the audio below for more.

