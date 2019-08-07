Serena Williams again tops Forbes list of highest-paid sportswomen
The business publication calculated that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending 1 June - with just $4.2 million of that coming from prize money.
WASHINGTON - US tennis superstar Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine's list of the highest-paid women in sports for the fourth straight year on Tuesday.
Japan's Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than $20 million in a year - after Williams and tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Li Na.
Forbes pegged Osaka's earnings at $24.3 million, putting her second on a list dominated by tennis players.
Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was third on the list with earnings of $11.8 million followed by this year's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
Forbes included prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between 1 June 2018, and 1 June 2019 in the figures.
The highest placed athlete from a different sport was US footballer Alex Morgan, who clocked in at 12th. Morgan earned $5.8 million, most of it in endorsements.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn were the other non-tennis players in the top 15.
