Salt River, Woodstock housing projects still going ahead - CoCT

The municipality said it was awaiting the approval of building plans for the Pine Road project, which would see 240 affordable rental units being built.

Woodstock residents along with activists from lobby group Reclaim the City picketing on the Searle Street pedestrian bridge above the Nelson Mandela Boulevard on 11 July 2017. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that two major social housing projects in Salt River and in Woodstock were still going ahead.

The municipality said it was awaiting the approval of building plans for the Pine Road project, which would see 240 affordable rental units being built.

It said that the Salt River Market had also been approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal.

There has been strong criticism against the city's apparent blockage of social housing in or near the CBD by Good party member and former DA councillor Brett Herron.

Herron slammed the municipality for cancelling the Request for Proposals (RFPs) for five inner-city and Woodstock housing projects.

"The cancellation by the city of the Request for Proposals for the city affordable housing project two years after the call for proposals is a massive setback for integration and for all those who dream of a sustainable post-apartheid city."

But the city said it had cancelled the RFPs for these sites so that it could follow a different process. This would ensure it complied with municipal regulations.

