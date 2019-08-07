View all in Latest
SAA: Technical glitches on planes not a regular occurrence

The airline faced criticism following a post on social media by US singer Deborah Cox claiming that the SAA flight she was on caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Picture: South African Airways
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has denied claims that its planes often have technical glitches.

The airline faced criticism following a post on social media by US singer Deborah Cox claiming that the SAA flight she was on caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing.

SAA said that while there was smoke coming from the cockpit, there was no fire.

Cox’s experience with SAA has led to other people sharing their stories about the airline, with many saying that technical glitches were regular.

But SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said this was not true.

"The technical glitches shouldn't be a regular occurrence, they are in fact not a regular occurrence."

Tladi sais that SAA prioritised the maintenance of its fleet.

"Not extending the fact that SAA may be experiencing a number of difficulties, it's a healthy concern, there are certain things we cannot compromise on, and one of those is that we need to ensure that we operate on all aircraft."

He said the airline was investigating the incident but insists there was no fire.

Comments

