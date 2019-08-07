SAA: Hong Kong protests not affecting operations

The civil unrest in the administrative capital of China over the proposed extradition bill forced some airlines to suspend services.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) said that the continued mass protest action in Hong Kong have not yet affected its operations.

Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights.

SAA's Tlali Tlali said: "All SAA flights, outbound and inbound, in other words from Johannesburg to Hong Kong as well as flights from Hong Kong to Johannesburg are not affected. All operations at the airport are as per normal."