SAA: Hong Kong protests not affecting operations
The civil unrest in the administrative capital of China over the proposed extradition bill forced some airlines to suspend services.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) said that the continued mass protest action in Hong Kong have not yet affected its operations.
The civil unrest in the administrative capital of China over the proposed extradition bill forced some airlines to suspend services.
Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights.
SAA's Tlali Tlali said: "All SAA flights, outbound and inbound, in other words from Johannesburg to Hong Kong as well as flights from Hong Kong to Johannesburg are not affected. All operations at the airport are as per normal."
Popular in Business
-
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans
-
Planned job cuts in banking sector motivated by greed, says Sasbo
-
SAA: Technical glitches on planes not a regular occurrence
-
Rand hits 2-month low after Moody's comments on Eskom
-
New Zealand's central bank stuns markets with 50-basis points rate cut
-
Reserve Bank imposes administrative sanction on Bank of Baroda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.