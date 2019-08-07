Pakistan dump coach Arthur after World Cup flop
Mickey Arthur's contract expired after last month's World Cup, won by hosts England, and the South African had asked for a two-year extension.
KARACHI - Pakistan's cricket board axed coach Mickey Arthur on Wednesday after the team failed to get out of their group in a disappointing World Cup.
Arthur's contract expired after last month's World Cup, won by hosts England, and the South African had asked for a two-year extension.
But Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his assistant coaches Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood had all been shown the door.
Reports say Arthur has been shortlisted as the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.
"PCB will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the board said in a statement.
Pakistan's new coaching staff will be appointed after a four-member committee assesses the team's performance at the World Cup, it said.
Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off.
They scored 11 points were unlucky to be pipped to the semifinals by New Zealand - who also had 11 points - on net run-rate.
The PCB committee, which includes former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and which met on Friday, was unanimous in calling for new coaches.
"The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge," Mani said.
"The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach."
Popular in Sport
-
ANALYSIS: Dale Steyn: Custodian of the real Ball of the Century
-
City Football Club blasts Cape Town for stadium blunder
-
Phiri, Chipezeze star for leaders Baroka
-
Pique wants to keep Coutinho at Barcelona
-
Argentina's Creevy returns ahead of South Africa Test
-
Serena Williams again tops Forbes list of highest-paid sportswomen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.