Omotoso trial continues as judge dismisses latest defence application

On Tuesday, Judge Irma Schoeman denied an application questioning whether the court had the jurisdiction to deal with the numerous charges against them.

CAPE TOWN - A judge has dismissed yet another application brought by the defence for Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.

On Tuesday, Judge Irma Schoeman denied an application questioning whether the court had the jurisdiction to deal with the numerous charges against them.

These include rape, racketeering and human trafficking.

Last week, defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued that the Port Elizabeth High Court only had the jurisdiction to hear seven of the rape and sexual assault charges.

These incidents allegedly occurred in Port Elizabeth.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have pleaded not guilty to these charges.

They then entered into a plea of no jurisdiction regarding the remaining charges, as they apparently related to offences allegedly committed in other provinces and abroad.

But Judge Schoeman has dismissed the application and has found the court did, in fact, have the authority to go ahead with the trial.

The defence rejected the ruling and was planning to appeal.