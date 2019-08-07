NPA to oppose bail for Vlakfontein man accused of killing girlfriend

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

NPA to oppose bail for Vlakfontein man accused of killing girlfriend

Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it planned to oppose bail for a Vlakfontein man accused of killing her girlfriend before burying her in a shallow grave in his shack.

Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Police said he was arrested after taking officers to his shack and pointed out the grave after the woman had been missing for two months.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said Sibeko would be back in court next month.

“It is a schedule five offence and he would need to convince the court that it is in the interests of justice to be released on bail. But, investigations are ongoing and the schedule might be escalated to a schedule six offence,” Mjonondwane said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA