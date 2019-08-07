NPA to oppose bail for Vlakfontein man accused of killing girlfriend

Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it planned to oppose bail for a Vlakfontein man accused of killing her girlfriend before burying her in a shallow grave in his shack.

Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Police said he was arrested after taking officers to his shack and pointed out the grave after the woman had been missing for two months.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said Sibeko would be back in court next month.

“It is a schedule five offence and he would need to convince the court that it is in the interests of justice to be released on bail. But, investigations are ongoing and the schedule might be escalated to a schedule six offence,” Mjonondwane said.