NPA to oppose bail for Vlakfontein man accused of killing girlfriend
Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it planned to oppose bail for a Vlakfontein man accused of killing her girlfriend before burying her in a shallow grave in his shack.
Thokozani Sibeko briefly appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday on counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Police said he was arrested after taking officers to his shack and pointed out the grave after the woman had been missing for two months.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said Sibeko would be back in court next month.
“It is a schedule five offence and he would need to convince the court that it is in the interests of justice to be released on bail. But, investigations are ongoing and the schedule might be escalated to a schedule six offence,” Mjonondwane said.
Popular in Local
-
3 arrested for possession of missing CT woman's car
-
Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu
-
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans
-
Current economic climate threatening NDP's 2030 goals, says commission
-
Baby box opens lid on SA's adoption crisis
-
Planned job cuts in banking sector motivated by greed, says Sasbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.