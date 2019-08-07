Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu
In the face of the tough economic challenges and job cuts in the sector, the minister said his department was looking at cutting luxurious benefits from the executive.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said that government was finalising a plan to deal with wasteful expenditure in the public service.
In the face of the tough economic challenges and job cuts in the sector, Mchunu said his department was looking at cutting luxurious benefits from the executive.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent back the recently revised ministerial handbook, ordering further cuts on perks for Cabinet ministers.
Mchunu said areas that would be looked into included ministerial cars and security upgrades to residences. He said wasteful expenditure should be curbed.
