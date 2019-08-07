Mashaba wants to go to Parly to highlight ‘dysfunctional state’ of Home Affairs
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he wrote to the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee for Home Affairs Bongani Bongo requesting to make representations.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba wants to go to Parliament to talk about what he said was the dysfunctional state of the Department of Home Affairs which was fuelling illegal immigration.
Mashaba said he wrote to the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee for Home Affairs Bongani Bongo requesting to make representations.
The Joburg mayor had long called for tighter immigration control and cited a strain on resources and crime.
The Home Affairs committee had also made a similar call on the control of borders.
“We haven’t received a response where there’s an inkling of engagements. Ultimately the immigration control is the purview of the Department of Home Affairs and they haven’t come to the party,” said mayoral spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka.
There was a tense standoff last week in the Joburg CBD when police raided stalls, some of which were operated by foreign nationals.
This led to clashes between the officers and the vendors.
WATCH: Joburg Vendors: We're being terrorised
