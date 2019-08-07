Malema confident court will rule in EFF's favour in journo intimidation case
Sanef and five journalists approached the Equality Court to interdict Julius Malema and the EFF from intimidating and harassing journalists.
PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Tuesday that South Africans must guard against the suppression of political speech.
Malema was speaking to the SABC after court proceedings adjourned in Pretoria.
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists approached the Equality Court to interdict Malema and the EFF from intimidating and harassing journalists.
The politician’s public comments, as well as his own tweets, and those of followers were submitted as alleged evidence of the party’s attacks on the media.
However, Malema downplayed his rhetoric, saying he was confident the court would rule in their favour.
“There’s nothing that this court will find against the EFF. The problem that we have in South Africa is that those with money want to suppress political speech and we must guard against that,” Malema said.
“In the absence of political speech, there is no opposition party, they survive through political speech,” he added.
[WATCH NOW]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the members of the media at the Pretoria High Court on the #SanefvsEFF Court Case. pic.twitter.com/CDq1uXXBWj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 6, 2019
