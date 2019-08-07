KZN DA: Gumede on a paid holiday because ANC can't make decision on her fate
As the future of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede remains unclear, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was considering all options to have her removed from the position.
JOHANNESBURG - As the future of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede remains unclear, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was considering all options to have her removed from the position.
On Tuesday, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province announced that it was extending Gumede’s leave by at least another week as it continued to deliberate on her fate.
Gumede was placed on special leave while she fights fraud and corruption charges related to tender worth over R200 million.
The DA's Nicole Graham said the party wanted Gumede gone.
“Gumede is on her third month of paid leave. She earns R115,000 per month. So basically, she’s been on a paid holiday because the ANC can’t make up their mind on what they want to do. We’re now told we have to wait another week,” she said.
Popular in Politics
-
Current economic climate threatening NDP's 2030 goals, says commission
-
Leaked CR17 emails attempt to undermine confidence in Ramaphosa – ANC
-
Malema confident court will rule in EFF's favour in journo intimidation case
-
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Ndabeni-Abrahams on patriarchy, family life & leadership
-
Faith Muthambi considers taking SABC report on legal review
-
eThekwini Mayor Gumede to know fate this weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.