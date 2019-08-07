KZN DA: Gumede on a paid holiday because ANC can't make decision on her fate

As the future of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede remains unclear, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was considering all options to have her removed from the position.

On Tuesday, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province announced that it was extending Gumede’s leave by at least another week as it continued to deliberate on her fate.

Gumede was placed on special leave while she fights fraud and corruption charges related to tender worth over R200 million.

The DA's Nicole Graham said the party wanted Gumede gone.

“Gumede is on her third month of paid leave. She earns R115,000 per month. So basically, she’s been on a paid holiday because the ANC can’t make up their mind on what they want to do. We’re now told we have to wait another week,” she said.