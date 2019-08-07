Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Hawks head General Seswantsho Lebeya said that the case will focus on the complaint filed by Advocate Paul Hoffman from the anti-corruption pressure group Accountability Now.
JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head General Seswantsho Lebeya has confirmed the unit is investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Lebeya was speaking on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of a conference on fraud convened by the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators.
#HawksInvestigateMkhwebane— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2019
PRIORITY CRIME INVESTIGATION HEAD GENERAL SEBEYA HAS CONFIRMED HAWKS ARE INVESTIGATING PUBLIC PROTECTOR ADV BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE following charges laid by Accountability Now’s Adv PAUL HOFFMAN @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/Fonvu8njUN
Mkhwebane has had a rough few months due to the high profile cases she's been investigating.
She's also involved in court battles with those who've challenged her findings, including the president.
This week she lashed out at her detractors and also implored judges who've ruled against her to play the ball and not the man.
