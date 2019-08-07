Faith Muthambi considers taking SABC report on legal review

The former minister issued a statement on Tuesday criticising the press ombudsman Dr Joe Thloloe and lawyer Steven Tawana who led the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi said on Tuesday she would consider taking the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) report on political interference on review.

The commission of inquiry’s report, which was released on Monday, found that Muthambi had interfered in the newsroom, going to the extent of threatening SABC crews in some instances.

Muthambi issued a statement criticising the press ombudsman Dr Joe Thloloe and lawyer Steven Tawana who led the inquiry.

She said they failed to adhere to the basic principle of natural justice, fairness and affording her the right to reply.

“Part of Mr Thloloe’s trade requires that he has a strong sense of fairness, balance, and the skills to apply his mind to issues presented before him, furthermore, commit to the values underpinning the South African Constitution.

“On the other hand, the legal guru ought to have known the audiatur et altera pars, a simple principle that no person should be judged without a fair hearing in which each party is given the opportunity to respond to the evidence against them.

“As a result, the two failed the commission on its own terms of reference by not investigating the merits and veracity of the allegations leveled against me,” Muthambi said.

