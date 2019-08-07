Del Toro gets Hollywood star, urges immigrants to reject fear
Del Toro left Mexico in 1998 after his father was kidnapped for a $1 million ransom that he only managed to pay with the help of fellow director James Cameron.
LOS ANGELES - Mexican director Guillermo del Toro was honoured Tuesday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, where he urged fellow immigrants to reject fear and division in the US.
The double Oscar-winning filmmaker, 54, is known for creating surreal worlds filled with fantastical monsters in movies such as Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.
Speaking in the aftermath of the El Paso mass shootings, he told the crowd that "great fear" was being used to divide people, but "those divisions are complete fantasies."
"When people say, 'You dwell in fantasy,' I say, 'I don't. Politicians do, churches do, I don't. I deal with facts of the soul and the stories.'"
He added: "Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference."
Del Toro left Mexico in 1998 after his father was kidnapped for a $1 million ransom that he only managed to pay with the help of fellow director James Cameron.
He is now known as one of the "three amigos" of Mexican film along with fellow Oscar-winning directors Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman, The Revenant) and Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity).
He told the crowd how searching Tinseltown's sidewalk in the 1970s for the stars of horror legends Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney and Alfred Hitchcock had inspired him in creating his famed horror universes.
"What I felt with those stars is there were people that were as weird as me and they were here, so that gave me hope," he said.
"This star is for you, all of you that feel weird to come over and sit for a moment."
Star Wars filmmaker JJ Abrams and singer Lana Del Rey attended the ceremony.
Del Ray provides a song for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a horror film produced by Del Toro out Friday.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 6 August 2019
-
US singer Pink's tour crew crash-landed at Danish airport
-
Naomi Campbell: French hotel wouldn't let me in because of my skin colour
-
‘There was no fire': SAA investigates claims by US singer Deborah Cox
-
Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll
-
Sam Smith opens up about 'intense anxiety'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.