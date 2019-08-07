Cutting edge heart op gives George girl (6) better shot at life

Ruveshni Lewis was born with one ventricle, which resulted in her heart not being able to pump oxygen-poor blood back to her lungs.

CAPE TOWN - In a medical procedure that's a first for the African continent, a 6-year-old George patient is the recipient of cutting-edge cardiac surgery at the Red Cross War Memorial Hospital.

Ruveshni Lewis was born with one ventricle, which resulted in her heart not being able to pump oxygen-poor blood back to her lungs.

In a procedure hailed as a first for the continent, cardiologists were able to divert oxygen-poor blood directly to the lungs, without it having to pass through the missing ventricle.

Paediatric cardiologist Professor Rik De Decker explained that the cardiac cath lab team last week implanted a device between the heart chambers to reduce the window’s size from 10mm to 4mm.

"This device is a new device, it’s not even on the market yet. It's just been developed and has been tested but it has a hole inside, like a blow-off hole to allow some blood to go through."

Ruveshni's mother, Justine Lewis, explained that her daughter was now in much better physical shape than before.

"Mentally and physically she's a playful child, she wasn't like that, she couldn't play long, she couldn't walk far distances, she would always complain about getting tired too easily but that all changed."