Cutting edge heart op gives George girl (6) better shot at life
Ruveshni Lewis was born with one ventricle, which resulted in her heart not being able to pump oxygen-poor blood back to her lungs.
CAPE TOWN - In a medical procedure that's a first for the African continent, a 6-year-old George patient is the recipient of cutting-edge cardiac surgery at the Red Cross War Memorial Hospital.
Ruveshni Lewis was born with one ventricle, which resulted in her heart not being able to pump oxygen-poor blood back to her lungs.
In a procedure hailed as a first for the continent, cardiologists were able to divert oxygen-poor blood directly to the lungs, without it having to pass through the missing ventricle.
In a previous procedure, cardiac surgeons were able to divert oxygen-poor blood directly to the lungs, without it having to pass through the missing ventricle.
Paediatric cardiologist Professor Rik De Decker explained that the cardiac cath lab team last week implanted a device between the heart chambers to reduce the window’s size from 10mm to 4mm.
"This device is a new device, it’s not even on the market yet. It's just been developed and has been tested but it has a hole inside, like a blow-off hole to allow some blood to go through."
Ruveshni's mother, Justine Lewis, explained that her daughter was now in much better physical shape than before.
"Mentally and physically she's a playful child, she wasn't like that, she couldn't play long, she couldn't walk far distances, she would always complain about getting tired too easily but that all changed."
Popular in Local
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
3 arrested for possession of missing CT woman's car
-
Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu
-
Cape Town cops search for missing woman
-
Current economic climate threatening NDP's 2030 goals, says commission
-
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.