Current economic climate threatening NDP's 2030 goals, says commission
The National Development Plan aimed to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Planning Commission said the current economic climate was threatening the achievement of the 2030 goals set out in the National Development Plan.
The commission on Tuesday met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to brief him on progress made in implementing the development plan.
But with the country’s slow economic growth and the 29% unemployment rate, this may not be achievable.
The National Planning Commission's deputy chair Proffessor Malegapuru Makgoba.
"If you don't have a growing economy, the consequences of that are going to be dire for anything we are trying to do as a country."
Makgoba said the implementation of the NDP had not fully taken off because the document had too many priorities.
"We must identify fewer apex priorities."
Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa had reaffirmed the National Development Plan as the country’s development blueprint.
