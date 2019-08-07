CPF says army not required in PE to deal with gang violence
According to the forum, gangsterism in the city's northern areas was beginning to stablise following the deployment of the police's anti-gang unit (AGU).
CAPE TOWN - The Mount Road Cluster Community Policing Forum said the army was not required in Port Elizabeth’s ganglands.
The AGU was deployed on 1 July and have recorded numerous successes.
The cluster oversaw areas such as Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp where violence and other crimes were rife.
“Shootings was the order of the day and there was fear; you can actually see there’s been calm since the deployment of the AGU. The solution actually lays with community members. At this stage, we don’t need the army because we are not a community at war,” said the CPF's Timothy Hendricks.
