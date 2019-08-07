Court to rule on wife killer Jason Rohde's bail application
Rohde, who's serving his jail sentence at the Drakenstein Prison, wants to be released after he was granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal last month.
CAPE TOWN - A bail application brought by convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
He is serving a 20-year jail term for killing his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Farm in 2016 and staging her suicide.
He has however maintained his innocence.
The State was opposing Rohde's bail application pending the outcome of a separate appeal matter.
In court documents, Advocate Louis van Niekerk said it would be contrary to the administration of justice to release Rohde on bail.
The State added that such leniency would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.
But in his affidavit, Rohde asked the court to grant him bail to afford him the opportunity to save his business, generate an income and maintain his three children financially.
He argued there was only enough money from his late wife's insurance policies to last until December for the support of their daughters.
