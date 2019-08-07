View all in Latest
Former Aurora mine directors expected back in court

The company's former executives, including Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine.

FILE: Controversial businessman and nephew of South African President Jacob Zuma, Khulubuse Zuma arrives for his uncle's inauguration ceremony in his final term at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 24 May 2014. Picture: AFP
FILE: Controversial businessman and nephew of South African President Jacob Zuma, Khulubuse Zuma arrives for his uncle's inauguration ceremony in his final term at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 24 May 2014. Picture: AFP
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four former directors at Aurora Empowerment Systems will be heard again in the Springs Regional Court on Wednesday.

The company's former executives, including Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine.

In 2015, the High Court in Pretoria also found Aurora directors guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages after more than 5,000 workers lost their jobs.

It also found the company lied about its finances and experience in mining.

