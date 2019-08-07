Former Aurora mine directors expected back in court
The company's former executives, including Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against four former directors at Aurora Empowerment Systems will be heard again in the Springs Regional Court on Wednesday.
In 2015, the High Court in Pretoria also found Aurora directors guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages after more than 5,000 workers lost their jobs.
It also found the company lied about its finances and experience in mining.
