ANC looking to rejuvenate organisation in WC
The party's public spats led to the national body dissolving the provincial executive committee in an attempt to get trouble makers out of the way.
CAPE TOWN - The first task of the new interim leadership of the ANC Western Cape will be to hold a provincial elective conference.
National ANC officials were in Cape Town this week to plan a way forward.
For the last two years, the ANC Western Cape have been struggling to elect new leaders.
Since its last provincial leader Marius Fransman was booted from the party, the ANC in the province has been left languishing.
But party spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they are working on rejuvenating the organisation.
"Each branch would have to have a programme of action for finally arranging a provincial conference where the next PEC will be elected."
Once branches were active again, the party would move to hold regional conferences.
It has been speculated that the ANC wants to hold an elective conference by early next year.
