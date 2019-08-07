3 arrested for possession of missing CT woman's car

Mashaba wants to go to Parly to highlight ‘dysfunctional state’ of Home Affairs
Meghan Cremer has been missing since Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested after they were found in the possession of the vehicle of a missing woman.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said the trio, aged between 27 and 35, were taken into custody after they were found with a car registered to Meghan Cremer.
She has been missing since Saturday.
The 30-year-old was last seen leaving her farm in Philippi after 6pm but didn't return home.
