3 arrested for possession of missing CT woman's car

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

3 arrested for possession of missing CT woman's car

Meghan Cremer has been missing since Saturday.

Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
Meghan Cremer. Picture: Paul Cremer/Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested after they were found in the possession of the vehicle of a missing woman.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the trio, aged between 27 and 35, were taken into custody after they were found with a car registered to Meghan Cremer.

She has been missing since Saturday.

The 30-year-old was last seen leaving her farm in Philippi after 6pm but didn't return home.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA