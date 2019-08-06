Zulu: Mandela was not the only one who contributed towards freedom
She also took the time to reflect on her two-year stint in Angola where she fought in the arms struggle.
SOWETO - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says while much attention is given to Nelson Mandela's contribution to the struggle, stories of many others who were involved in the liberation movement were not told.
Zulu sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss a range of topics including balancing her political and personal lives.
LISTEN: Behind the politics: Lindiwe Zulu
Zulu’s time in exile alongside her comrades had been well documented. She’s spoken about personal sacrifices that she and others made to See South Africa liberated. Zulu left behind her two small children and was only reunited with them when they were teenagers.
While she joined the African National Congress (ANC)’s underground structures in Angola, she also had to push herself harder under tough conditions in order to stand out among her male comrades.
“You wake up in the middle of the night, there is nothing around you but tall trees, snakes and hyenas. You stand there for two hours.”
She also wished other unknown struggle fighters would be recognised.
“We don’t talk about other people who were in prison besides Mandela. Nobody knows about them and I ask myself why. They all spent the same amount of time.”
Zulu said she wanted to hear more of the struggle stories without hearing that they will ruin efforts to build South Africa's future.
WATCH: #WomensMonth: Lindiwe Zulu - Fighting in Angola, teenage pregnancy & being called ‘Ginger’
