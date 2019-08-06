Vlakfontein man arrested for girlfriend's murder taken for medical examination

The 28-year-old was expected to make his first appearance on Tuesday.

VLAKFONTEIN - The man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old woman in Vlakfontein was on Tuesday referred for medical examination to determine if he was fit to appear in court.

Police said he led them to a shallow grave under his bed where his girlfriend’s body was buried.

For two months family and friends of the 41-year-old woman looked for her after she disappeared without a trace. The search ended tragically when her body was found inside her boyfriend’s shack on Monday.

He was arrested on the spot but Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko explained he needed to be seen by a doctor after he alleged he was beaten by police.

“Usually suspects would allege that the police tortured them, fleeced out information from them,” Mazibuko explained of the suspect's allegations.

Mazibuko joined protesting Vlakfontein residents outside court.

Vlakfontein made headlines last October when the bodies of seven family members were found in a house.

Meanwhile, Mazibuko promised that residents would get their own safety kiosks where they could get easier access to police services.