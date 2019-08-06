Vlakfontein man arrested after woman's body found under his bed
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man showed officers where he buried the woman after being questioned.
JOHANNESBURG - A Vlakfontein community is searching for answers after a man was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend and stuffed her remains under a bed inside a shack.
It’s understood the 28-year-old was in a relationship with the 41-year-old woman who went missing in June.
A friend of hers reported the matter to police after realising that her friend had not been seen in two months.
“Upon questioning, he pointed the police to a shallow grave inside the shack. The police and a rescue team searched and a body of a woman was found,” he said.
The man was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
