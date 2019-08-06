View all in Latest
Vlakfontein man arrested after woman's body found under his bed

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man showed officers where he buried the woman after being questioned.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Vlakfontein community is searching for answers after a man was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend and stuffed her remains under a bed inside a shack.

It’s understood the 28-year-old was in a relationship with the 41-year-old woman who went missing in June.

A friend of hers reported the matter to police after realising that her friend had not been seen in two months.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man showed officers where he buried the woman after being questioned.

“Upon questioning, he pointed the police to a shallow grave inside the shack. The police and a rescue team searched and a body of a woman was found,” he said.

The man was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

