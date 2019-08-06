Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
The Constitutional Court has dismissed his leave to appeal attempt but has granted him an application for condonation.
CAPE TOWN - Triple murderer Henri van Breda's last bid at freedom has been turned down.
The Constitutional Court has dismissed Van Breda's application.
Last year, the Western Cape High Court sentenced him to three life terms for the murders of his parents and older brother and a further 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister.
The attack happened at their De Zalze estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015.
Throughout the trial, he claimed that an axe-wielding intruder attacked him and his relatives.
There was no reasonable prospects of the appeal application's success, the court's found.
His lawyers applied for condonation after having missed the deadline to apply for leave to appeal.
This was not Van Breda's first attempt at fighting his conviction and punishment.
The Supreme Court of Appeal and the Western Cape High Court have also dismissed his bids to challenge his guilty verdict and sentence.
