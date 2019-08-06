‘There was no fire': SAA investigates claims by US singer Deborah Cox

American singer Deborah Cox on Monday posted on social media that the plane had caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) is investigating the cause of smoke from the cockpit of one of its planes from Ghana.

So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra.

Concern for our safey? None. — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 5, 2019

Cox was travelling back to the US after attending the Ghana World Music Festival.

SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi questioned Cox’s claim that the cockpit of the plane was on fire.

“The cockpit crew communicated what they saw. There was smoke and no fire. There was no fire in the cockpit.”

He said the incident was being investigated.

“The incident is under investigation. We cannot confirm that there was indeed a fire.”

Tladi said while SAA had faced a number of issues, the airline never compromised on the maintenance of its aircraft.