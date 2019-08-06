‘There was no fire': SAA investigates claims by US singer Deborah Cox
American singer Deborah Cox on Monday posted on social media that the plane had caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) is investigating the cause of smoke from the cockpit of one of its planes from Ghana.
American singer Deborah Cox on Monday posted on social media that the plane had caught fire and was forced to make an emergency landing.
So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra.— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 5, 2019
Concern for our safey? None.
Cox was travelling back to the US after attending the Ghana World Music Festival.
SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi questioned Cox’s claim that the cockpit of the plane was on fire.
“The cockpit crew communicated what they saw. There was smoke and no fire. There was no fire in the cockpit.”
He said the incident was being investigated.
“The incident is under investigation. We cannot confirm that there was indeed a fire.”
Tladi said while SAA had faced a number of issues, the airline never compromised on the maintenance of its aircraft.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll
-
Mel B: My marriage nearly cost me my life
-
Acclaimed novelist, Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison dies at 88
-
Casey Affleck felt it was best to 'be quiet' after sexual harassment allegations
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
-
Naomi Campbell: French hotel wouldn't let me in because of my skin colour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.