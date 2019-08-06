Struggle veteran awaits ConCourt ruling in fight to get pension reinstated

The pensions agency and the special appeal board argued that Mashilo Masemola forfeited his pension as a struggle veteran after he was convicted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the case of struggle veteran Mashilo Masemola who was found guilty of fraud and later pardoned by the president and who now wants his pension reinstated.

When he was pardoned by then-President Jacob Zuma in 2011, Masemola wanted to regain his pension but the special pensions appeal board disagreed.

Now 91, Masemola qualified for a special pension as a struggle veteran in 1997 until he was found guilty of fraud and his pension was stopped.

Legal counsel for the pensions agency and special pensions appeal board Advocate Zinzile Matebese buckled when he was questioned by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court.

Masemola’s lawyers said that their client was in the Western Cape and was aged and frail.

The Constitutional Court was set to deliver judgment at a later date.