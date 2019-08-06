Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll

The Lira doll was made as part of 60th Anniversary Barbie Shero campaign in an effort to inspire more girls.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician and businesswoman Lerato "Lira" Molapo has become the first African to have an official 60th anniversary Barbie doll made in her likeness.

Other role models from around the globe include tennis star Naomi Osaka, artist Frida Kahlo as well as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson.

"I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour and I’m simply thrilled to be honoured in this way," Lira announced on her social media pages.