Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll
The Lira doll was made as part of 60th Anniversary Barbie Shero campaign in an effort to inspire more girls.
JOHANNESBURG - South African musician and businesswoman Lerato "Lira" Molapo has become the first African to have an official 60th anniversary Barbie doll made in her likeness.
The Lira doll was made as part of 60th Anniversary Shero campaign in an effort to inspire more girls.
Other role models from around the globe include tennis star Naomi Osaka, artist Frida Kahlo as well as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson.
"I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour and I’m simply thrilled to be honoured in this way," Lira announced on her social media pages.
View this post on Instagram
I am proud to announce that I have been awarded a one-of-a-kind Lira Barbie doll, as part of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary Shero campaign celebrating role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be. I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour and I’m simply thrilled to be honoured in this way. #barbie60 #YouCanBeAnything #MoreRoleModels
