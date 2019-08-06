Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans

AfriForum could pursue private prosecution against Mbalula
Local
The union claims three major banks are not willing to back down from their plans to cut jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) says if banks do not reconsider their plans of retrenching workers, they will shut down all banks.
The union claims three major banks are not willing to back down from their plans to cut jobs.
Sasbo’s Joe Kokela said there would be a two-day walkout from next month.
“People are earning up to R98 million in bonuses, while 163,000 people who work in banks don’t even earn R163,000 per annum.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.