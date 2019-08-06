Reserve Bank imposes administrative sanction on Bank of Baroda

The authority said Bank of Baroda was instructed to rectify the deficiencies but failed to do so which resulted in them being slapped with an R11 million fine.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank Prudential Authority on Tuesday imposed an administrative sanction on the Bank of Baroda in South Africa for noncompliance with provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

This was in relation to an inspection which the authority conducted in 2014 and found deficiencies relating to the Act which were identified including weaknesses in their controls to counter potential money laundering and terrorist financing.

The authority said the Bank of Baroda was instructed to rectify the deficiencies but failed to do so, which resulted in them being slapped with an R11 million fine.

But the amount was reduced after the bank filed an appeal at the Johannesburg High Court and the penalty was later reduced to R400,000.