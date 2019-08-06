SABC: Employees implicated in wrongdoing will be held to account

The SABC was in the process of taking to court over 30 of its employees found to have been irregularly appointed, with the number expected to rise following the release of the inquiry’s report.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Monday those irregularly appointed at the embattled public broadcaster would have their day in court.

Veteran journalist Dr Joe Thloloe, who chaired an inquiry looking into alleged editorial interference at the SABC, released its much-awaited report.

The inquiry made damning findings against senior officials and high ranking politicians, detailing how the newsroom’s editorial policy was influenced by individuals who had no authority.

The SABC was in the process of taking to court over 30 of its employees found to have been irregularly appointed, with the number expected to rise following the release of the inquiry’s report.

“Before the end of August we anticipate that everyone allegedly irregularly appointed within the company will have his/her day in a court of law to answer for him/herself,” said SABC head of legal Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Vanara said those implicated in wrongdoing would be held to account.

The report made a number of recommendations including that all human resource decisions ordered by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be reviewed and reversed where necessary.

WATCH: ANC shadow hovered over SABC newsroom - report