SABC: Employees implicated in wrongdoing will be held to account
The SABC was in the process of taking to court over 30 of its employees found to have been irregularly appointed, with the number expected to rise following the release of the inquiry’s report.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Monday those irregularly appointed at the embattled public broadcaster would have their day in court.
Veteran journalist Dr Joe Thloloe, who chaired an inquiry looking into alleged editorial interference at the SABC, released its much-awaited report.
The inquiry made damning findings against senior officials and high ranking politicians, detailing how the newsroom’s editorial policy was influenced by individuals who had no authority.
The SABC was in the process of taking to court over 30 of its employees found to have been irregularly appointed, with the number expected to rise following the release of the inquiry’s report.
“Before the end of August we anticipate that everyone allegedly irregularly appointed within the company will have his/her day in a court of law to answer for him/herself,” said SABC head of legal Ntuthuzelo Vanara.
Vanara said those implicated in wrongdoing would be held to account.
The report made a number of recommendations including that all human resource decisions ordered by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be reviewed and reversed where necessary.
WATCH: ANC shadow hovered over SABC newsroom - report
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's Quickstep
-
'New dinosaur' hiding in plain sight in South Africa
-
Presidency: Mkhwebane didn’t give evidence of emails to Ramaphosa
-
The new generation doesn’t have to prove anything - Motshekga
-
WC dams reach highest levels in 4 years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.