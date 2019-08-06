View all in Latest
SAA confirms plane from Ghana did not catch fire, but had smoke

On Monday, American singer Deborah Cox claimed on social media that there was a fire in the cockpit and that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Picture: South African Airways
Picture: South African Airways
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday said while there was smoke in the cockpit of its plane from Ghana, there was no fire.

On Monday, American singer Deborah Cox claimed on social media that there was a fire in the cockpit and that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Cox was travelling back to the US following a trip to Ghana.

SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi said while he could confirm there was smoke, there was no fire.

“We are confirming that an incident occurred when the crew that was operating the aircraft noticed smoke… the crew had to make an assessment and based on what they were able to assess, they had to make a call and in this instance, they made a decision to make an urgent call to return to the airport in Ghana.”

