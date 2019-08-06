SAA confirms plane from Ghana did not catch fire, but had smoke
On Monday, American singer Deborah Cox claimed on social media that there was a fire in the cockpit and that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday said while there was smoke in the cockpit of its plane from Ghana, there was no fire.
So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra.— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 5, 2019
Concern for our safey? None.
Cox was travelling back to the US following a trip to Ghana.
SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi said while he could confirm there was smoke, there was no fire.
“We are confirming that an incident occurred when the crew that was operating the aircraft noticed smoke… the crew had to make an assessment and based on what they were able to assess, they had to make a call and in this instance, they made a decision to make an urgent call to return to the airport in Ghana.”
