R5m allocated to curb WC farm attacks

The provincial Agriculture Department briefed the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday on its plans to address the violence.

Farmers. Picture: AFP
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Months after several farm attacks in the Western Cape, the provincial government has allocated R5 million to facilitate safety plans.

The money will be used in the five district municipalities in the province. The provincial Agriculture Department briefed the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday on its plans to address the violence.

At the height of the farm attacks in June, the government established a ministerial committee to address the violence. The establishment of that committee is almost complete, but the provincial government wants all regional municipalities to have their own safety plans.

The provincial agriculture department's Darryl Jacobs explained: “The primary challenge is to ensure we have all the correct stakeholders. It has to compromise the correct agriculture stakeholders.”

Jacobs said the department would continue to work closely with police and agriculture organisations to make farms safer.

