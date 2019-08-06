Protect journos or risk having compliant media, court told

This was among the submissions made on Monday by counsel for the South African National Editors' Forum and five journalists who turned to the court to stop the abuse.

PRETORIA - The Equality Court has heard that journalists should be protected from hate speech or run the risk of creating a compliant media.

This was among the submissions made on Monday by counsel for the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists who turned to the court to stop the abuse.

The journalists were asking the court to interdict EFF leader Julius Malema and the party from intimidating and harassing journalists and prohibit them from publishing their personal information and to denounce such conduct by their supporters.

The complaints followed several instances where Malema had identified journalists by name at public gatherings and on social media and told supporters to deal with them.

Advocate Daniel Burger for Sanef said that journalists ought to be protected.

"We have to protect the journalists from hate speech and we have to protect the journalists from harassment because if you don't, it's going to be open season on journalists that is hurtful, harmful, incites harm, promotes hatred or is calculated to induce submission. A compliant press is the last thing we need in this country."