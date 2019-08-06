Presidency: Claims of money laundering involving CR17 campaign mischievous

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Presidency: Claims of money laundering involving CR17 campaign mischievous

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said that he has never denied that he had knowledge of the funding but maintained that he didn’t know everything.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said that allegations of money laundering involving the CR17 campaign were mischievous.

Diko spoke to 702, responding to the leaked emails of the campaign showing that the president was asked to communicate with some funders, contrary to earlier assertions that he was kept out the loop.

She said that the president has never denied that he had knowledge of the funding but maintained that he didn’t know everything.

The emails leaked by News24 told a story of direct involvement by the president in his CR17 campaign fundraising but Diko maintained that this did not mean there was any wrongdoing.

"It is wrong when one campaign – President Ramaphosa’s campaign - out of many that were run in the African National Congress, out of many from other political parties that have also been engaged in, that is the only put in the spotlight as if there was some wrongdoing."

The Presidency has dared South Africa to demand that all politicians disclose details of their funding through law and the president would oblige.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA