Presidency: Claims of money laundering involving CR17 campaign mischievous
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said that he has never denied that he had knowledge of the funding but maintained that he didn’t know everything.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said that allegations of money laundering involving the CR17 campaign were mischievous.
Diko spoke to 702, responding to the leaked emails of the campaign showing that the president was asked to communicate with some funders, contrary to earlier assertions that he was kept out the loop.
The emails leaked by News24 told a story of direct involvement by the president in his CR17 campaign fundraising but Diko maintained that this did not mean there was any wrongdoing.
"It is wrong when one campaign – President Ramaphosa’s campaign - out of many that were run in the African National Congress, out of many from other political parties that have also been engaged in, that is the only put in the spotlight as if there was some wrongdoing."
The Presidency has dared South Africa to demand that all politicians disclose details of their funding through law and the president would oblige.
