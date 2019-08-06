Police stations need to do more to protect communities - MEC Mazibuko

JOHANNESBURG - After the body of a woman was discovered in a shallow grave two months after she was reported missing in Vlakfontein, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday said police stations needed to do more to protect communities.

The 41-year-old woman’s body was found buried at her boyfriend’s home.

The man (28) was expected to appear at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mazibuko joined dozens of people there this morning.

She said Vlakfontein residents would be getting their own safety kiosks where they could get help to report crime.

“We will also be beefing up their victim empowerment centre because we have noticed that in the south there’s a lot of such cases because there is no proper institution that is able to assist in consolidating all those cases. So, it’s one of those things we will be strengthening at the Lenasia South Police Station,” Mazibuko said.