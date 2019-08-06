Police seize dagga worth R12.8m in EC
It is alleged that the 'skunk' dagga was loaded at Lusikisiki and was on the way to the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in possession dagga worth R12,8 million between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday.
Police followed up on information and stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum. They found 57 bags of dagga in the trailer and confiscated the narcotics.
The suspect will appear in the Dordrecht Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
#sapsEC A multidisciplinary task team followed up on information and arrested a 32yr-old suspect on Sunday for being in possession of 57 bags of dagga valued at R12,8 million on the R56 road between Dordrecht and Molteno. #DrugsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/GBPhfn346X pic.twitter.com/U3WAKaHTiw— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 5, 2019
