Police seize dagga worth R12.8m in EC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Police seize dagga worth R12.8m in EC

It is alleged that the 'skunk' dagga was loaded at Lusikisiki and was on the way to the Western Cape.

Police seized R12.8 million worth of dagga following the search of a taxi on 4 August 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Police seized R12.8 million worth of dagga following the search of a taxi on 4 August 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in possession dagga worth R12,8 million between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday.

Police followed up on information and stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum. They found 57 bags of dagga in the trailer and confiscated the narcotics.

It is alleged that the 'skunk' dagga was loaded at Lusikisiki and was on the way to the Western Cape.

The suspect will appear in the Dordrecht Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA