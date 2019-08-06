Police seize dagga worth R12.8m in EC

It is alleged that the 'skunk' dagga was loaded at Lusikisiki and was on the way to the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in possession dagga worth R12,8 million between Dordrecht and Molteno on Sunday.

Police followed up on information and stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum. They found 57 bags of dagga in the trailer and confiscated the narcotics.

The suspect will appear in the Dordrecht Magistrates Court on Tuesday.