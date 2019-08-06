Patients suffered because of medical aid schemes’ decisions, inquiry told

Last week, the Section 59 investigation panel heard various submissions from different entities following claims of racial profiling by medical aid schemes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on Monday said patients suffered the most because of decisions taken wholly by medical aid schemes.

Last week, the Section 59 investigation panel heard various submissions from different entities following claims of racial profiling by medical aid schemes.

Included in the submissions were claims of blackmail against mainly black and Indian practitioners and the exploitation of general practitioners.

The Health Funders Association which represented the medical aid schemes denied the allegations.

“They are basically marketing for their GPs, directing patients where to go, taking away patients’ autonomy, and interfering with care where people have been with people for many years,” he said.

