Patients suffered because of medical aid schemes’ decisions, inquiry told
Last week, the Section 59 investigation panel heard various submissions from different entities following claims of racial profiling by medical aid schemes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) on Monday said patients suffered the most because of decisions taken wholly by medical aid schemes.
Last week, the Section 59 investigation panel heard various submissions from different entities following claims of racial profiling by medical aid schemes.
Included in the submissions were claims of blackmail against mainly black and Indian practitioners and the exploitation of general practitioners.
The Health Funders Association which represented the medical aid schemes denied the allegations.
“They are basically marketing for their GPs, directing patients where to go, taking away patients’ autonomy, and interfering with care where people have been with people for many years,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Mkhwebane consulting lawyers over crowdfunding for her legal fees
-
Presidency: Claims of money laundering involving CR17 campaign mischievous
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's Quickstep
-
Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
-
Presidency: Mkhwebane didn’t give evidence of emails to Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.