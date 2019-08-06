NSPCA welcomes lion bone skeleton quota ruling as unlawful
Last year, the NSPCA filed an urgent interdict against government aimed at suspending the department's authorisation of lion bone export quota and any attempt to increase it.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Tuesday welcomed a court judgment that found that quotas set for the export of lion skeletons were unlawful and unconstitutional.
The High Court in Pretoria also found that the quotas set by the Environmental Affairs Department did not follow due process.
The NSPCA recently opened a number of criminal complaints against captive lion facilities that were neglected.
Spokesperson Karen Trendler said: “We have been concerned about the welfare and level of cruelty in the industry and when the lion-bone quota was set and the hunting was reduced, the cruelty and slaughter of lion increased and we saw significant concern and it was for that reason that we challenged the lion bone quota based on concerns we were experiencing.”
