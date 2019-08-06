National ANC bigwigs step in after CT leadership disbanded

National ANC officials are in the Cape Town this week to forge a way forward with the help of the disbanded provincial structure.

CAPE TOWN - The disbanded African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is on a road to recovery.

The provincial leadership, which has been plagued by internal divisions, was disbanded after several public spats.

The ANC Western Cape branch will now be led by an interim executive committee. That committee will be tasked with handling branches and other leagues.

Party spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte would play a key role. Once branches were active again, the party would move to hold regional conferences, he said.

The Cape Town ANC still wants to hold a provincial elective conference to have a leadership in place before the local government elections in 2021.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)