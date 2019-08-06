Muthambi ‘shocked’ by 'lack of professionalism' after release of SABC report
The report, which was released on Monday found that Muthambi had interfered in the newsroom going to extent of threatening SABC crews in some instances.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi expressed disappointment at the commission of inquiry's report into the SABC.
Muthambi issued a statement, criticising the press ombudsman's Joe Tlholoe and lawyer Steven Tawana who led the inquiry.
She said they failed to adhere to the basic principle of natural justice, fairness and affording her the right to reply.
Her spokesperson, Lerato Maleka, said: “She is completely shocked and taken aback by the response and lack of professionalism by the two authors. They could have done better, and they could have done thorough work.”
The inquiry made damning findings against senior officials and high ranking politicians including Muthambi, detailing how the newsroom’s editorial policy was influenced by individuals who had no authority.
The SABC was in the process of taking to court over 30 of its employees found to have been irregularly appointed, with the number expected to rise following the release of the inquiry’s report.
The report made a number of recommendations including that all human resource decisions ordered by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be reviewed and reversed where necessary.
