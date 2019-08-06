Mkhwebane: Let's work together to achieve economic freedom

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a surprising call to South Africans, urging them to work together with her to achieve economic freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made a surprising call to South Africans, urging them to work together with her to achieve economic freedom.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane said South Africans should not be distracted by what she called the negative reporting about her.

At the end of the interview with Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Eyewitness News asked what her message was to South Africans.

"Let’s not lose focus as South Africans, let’s work together to achieve economic freedom."

She was also asked how she felt about the sudden support she enjoyed from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the same party which previously criticised and questioned her abilities.

"If the EFF is defending the constitutional institution, so be it because they wouldn’t want that constitutional crisis."

Mkhwebane said that all that’s been happening around her was a class war.

"When you deal with certain individuals of a certain colour or a certain standing it's different, they are exposing themselves. It’s bordering around those issues of race and class."

WATCH: EWN's full interview with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane