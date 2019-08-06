Mkhwebane consulting lawyers over crowdfunding for her legal fees

The Constitutional Court recently ruled that Mkhwebane should pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees in the Absa/Bankorp matter. Mkhwebane could cough up almost R1 million in legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that history would judge the Constitutional Court justices that issued costs orders against her.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the Public Protector said her lawyers would advise her on whether to accept money that was being raised through crowdfunding for her legal fees.

But a group calling itself Democracy in Action stepped in to help her. Mkhwebane said that while she appreciated the support, she asked her lawyers to look into this.

“We are waiting for the advice on that and how to make sure that if we accept [the funding] we show sources and everything,” she said.

The Public Protector also lashed out at judges who had delivered damning findings against her, saying they should be objective and play the ball and not the man.

“It goes back to issues of constitutional crisis. Those judges, history will judge them, how do you issue a judgement like that?”

WATCH: ‘I did not act in bad faith’ - Mkhwebane