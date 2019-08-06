Mkhize: More sex education for school-going youth
Mkhize held a briefing looking at the impact of the MHI on reproductive health rights, including the right to safe abortions.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said more needs to be done to educate young people about sex and reproductive issues.
The minister said government was committed to the realisation of the rights, which are enshrined in the Constitution.
The subject of teenage sex education had been a contentious issue between parents and government, with suggestions that children be provided with condoms opposed often.
Mkhize said the responsibility to teach young people about sex to prevent teenage pregnancies did not only lie with government.
“We need to support the families and parents by ensuring that there is adequate information for young people. It’s not that we’re teaching them things that children should not be knowing. The information needs to be tailored for the appropriate age.”
Mkhize said government remained committed to the realisation of reproductive rights for women.
Mkhize promised that the rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI) would add more services to achieve this.
He said regulations around the issues were being revised: “We need to look at what needs to be done in terms of strengthening services and where there are inefficiencies. So the regulations will be revised to improve services based on feedback that was from those reviews that were done since the start of services.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SAA confirms plane from Ghana did not catch fire, but had smoke
-
Muthambi ‘shocked’ by 'lack of professionalism' after release of SABC report
-
Malema's comments on journalists not hate speech, court told
-
CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
-
SAns living abroad to wait 6 months for finalisation of passport applications
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.