Mkhize: More sex education for school-going youth

Mkhize held a briefing looking at the impact of the MHI on reproductive health rights, including the right to safe abortions.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said more needs to be done to educate young people about sex and reproductive issues.

The minister said government was committed to the realisation of the rights, which are enshrined in the Constitution.

The subject of teenage sex education had been a contentious issue between parents and government, with suggestions that children be provided with condoms opposed often.

Mkhize said the responsibility to teach young people about sex to prevent teenage pregnancies did not only lie with government.

“We need to support the families and parents by ensuring that there is adequate information for young people. It’s not that we’re teaching them things that children should not be knowing. The information needs to be tailored for the appropriate age.”

Mkhize said government remained committed to the realisation of reproductive rights for women.

Mkhize promised that the rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI) would add more services to achieve this.

He said regulations around the issues were being revised: “We need to look at what needs to be done in terms of strengthening services and where there are inefficiencies. So the regulations will be revised to improve services based on feedback that was from those reviews that were done since the start of services.”

