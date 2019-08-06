View all in Latest
Media Monitoring Africa hopes SABC recovers from current crisis

As the SABC prepares to take action against those implicated in editorial interference, Media Monitoring Africa said it hoped that the embattled public broadcaster would employ ruthless editorial policies that strongly promote independence.

The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. (From L -R) SABC group executive: news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, Dr Joe Thloloe, SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. (From L -R) SABC group executive: news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, Dr Joe Thloloe, SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the SABC prepares to take action against those implicated in editorial interference, Media Monitoring Africa said it hoped that the embattled public broadcaster would employ ruthless editorial policies that strongly promote independence.

A report by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe has made damning findings, highlighting how executives at the SABC took instructions from people that had no authority in its newsrooms.

It also detailed how senior officials and high-ranking politicians abused their power, which was used to terrorise staff.

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird said he hoped the SABC would be able to recover.

"I think it is critical to show that there is consequence to these actions. The problem, of course, is which institution is going to do that. No, we hope that the SABC will at least recover as much money as it can."

WATCH: ANC shadow hovered over SABC newsroom - report

