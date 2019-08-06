Mariah Carey wants 'Mixed-ish' role

Carey admitted she felt very proud to sing the theme for the show as the subject of growing up within a biracial family related to her own experiences.

LONDON - After agreeing to sing the theme tune for Mixed-ish, Mariah Carey hopes to land a cameo role in the show.

The Hero hitmaker is to sing the theme tune for the upcoming Black-ish spin-off - which focuses on the origin story of Rainbow Johnson.

Showrunner Karen Gist revealed during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Monday: "She's expressed interest in doing an episode."

Carey admitted she felt very proud to sing the theme for the show as the subject of growing up within a biracial family related to her own experiences.

She said: "As a fan of Kenya Barris' megahit shows, Black-ish and Grown-ish, I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together.

"As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of Mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing In the Mix for Kenya and the show."

Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross - who plays the older Rainbow in Black-ish and narrates the new show - thinks the new programme is tackling a rarely-told story as biracial narratives are not often seen on TV.

She said: "This is an opportunity to unpack that in a much larger way."

Gist added: "What we are aiming to do is to have a conversation about race in the '80s that was safer in that world to discuss that are relevant to what we are going through now as a nation.

"We want this show to be about identity...what we hope to do is shine a light on those who feel othered. Hopefully, that's all the audience."

Arica Himmel will play the younger Rainbow in Mixed-ish.