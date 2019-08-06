Malema critical of journos, but opposed to violence, court told
The red berets are opposing an application brought by Sanef and five reporters to interdict Malema and the EFF from harassing and intimidating journalists.
PRETORIA - The Equality Court in Pretoria has heard that while Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was critical of journalists, he was opposed to violence.
The red berets were opposing an application brought by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five reporters to interdict Malema and the EFF from harassing and intimidating journalists.
In a speech outside the state capture commission of inquiry last year, which was also tweeted on the party's official account, Malema identified several journalists as enemies and instructed supporters to deal with them.
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi insisted the language used was clearly metaphorical.
“The dominant impression is that there is a criticism of identified journalists for behaving like Bell Pottinger, in other words, for being propagandists. You will also get the clear impression that Mr Malema is expressly opposed to violence and that the EFF’s mode of engagement, is what he calls superior logic,” he argued.
