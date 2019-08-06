Leaked CR17 emails 'nothing but a calculated manoeuver' - ANC

News24 reported on the emails Mkhwebane relied on to find Ramaphosa guilty of lying to Parliament regarding how the CR17 campaign raised funds for Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday responded to the leaked emails detailing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign in the party’s 54th National Congress.

News24 reported on Monday there were the emails Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied upon to find Ramaphosa guilty of lying to Parliament regarding how the CR17 campaign raised funds for Ramaphosa.

In a statement released by the party on Tuesday, it said it was not aware of any acts of illegality on the part of a campaign conducted by any leader of the ANC including Ramaphosa.

“The leaks are nothing but a calculated manoeuvre to defocus and detract from the immediate task of socio-economic issues and dealing with the challenges of our economy,” the statement further read.

On Monday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said she was curious that the Public Protector didn't give the president evidence of her alleged emails on his campaign funding and now emails on the issue had been leaked.

Diko maintained the president did not lie when he answered the question on the R500,000 funding from Bosasa.

