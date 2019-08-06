KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously

The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday accused the African National Congress (ANC) of not taking corruption allegations against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede seriously.

The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.

There were questions as to why two mayors would now be paid, as Gumede still received a salary.

Gumede was arrested in May on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering and is expected to appear back in court on Thursday.

The DA's Nicole Graham said: “Gumede is on her third month of paid leave. She earns R115,000 per month. So basically, she’s been on a paid holiday because the ANC can’t make up their mind on what they want to do. We’re no told we have to wait another week.”